Keep it up Merkel and the pork schnitzel will a thing of the past. Update to this previous story.

Via DW:

Speaking at a press conference with the prime minister of New Zealand, the German chancellor dismissed Trump’s criticism of her refugee policy. Germany’s top diplomat accused Trump of contradicting his own cabinet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed US president-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the European Union and her refugee policy on Monday. The EU, she insisted, can take care of itself.

“We Europeans have our fate in our own hands,” she told reporters. In an interview with the German mass-circulation newspaper “Bild” on Sunday, Trump had called Merkel’s open-door policy for Syrian refugees a “catastrophic mistake.”

He added the strange caveat that he had “great respect” for the chancellor, saying he would go into his presidency with an open mind about this “fantastic leader,” only to then suggest that his trust might not last long.

Merkel accused Trump of conflating accepting refugees fleeing a war zone with being soft on terrorism.

“I would clearly separate (terrorism) from the existence of refugees in relation to the Syrian civil war…the majority of Syrians left their country because of the civil war, because of the fight against [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad or the oppression by Assad.”

Keep reading…