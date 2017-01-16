Content of character…

Via Daily Caller:

Thirty-two people were injured during shootings in Chicago over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Chicago police said eight people died from gunshots and twenty-four people suffered from gun violence, reports ABC 7 Chicago.

The first deadly shooting happened Friday around 4 p.m. A 21-year-old male argued with another person who retaliated by shooting at him. The man received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where doctors later pronounced him dead.

Another incident early Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman injured. Approximately five people entered a house and opened fire on two people inside, according to authorities. Tyrone Blake, the man inside, was said to be dead on the scene at 3:48 a.m.

