Hopefully returning via Greyhound. Update to this previous story.

Via The Daily Mail:

President Obama will be jetting out of Washington DC immediately after Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday and heading to a much warmer climate.

It has been revealed that for his first vacation after he leaves the White House, Obama and his wife Michelle along with their two daughters Malia and Sasha will be heading to sunny Palm Springs, California.

TMZ reports that the family will board a helicopter after leaving the Capitol on Friday which will take them to Andrews Air Force Base, where they will board a government plane for the trip out west.

It will only be a one-way flight however, with the Obamas having to pay for their own tickets home at the end of the trip.

Meanwhile, moving vans were spotted on Monday outside the family’s new DC residence, in the district’s Kalorama neighborhood.

There is a good chance that the Obamas could be staying at the home of Michael Smith and James Costos.

Smith has been the interior designer for the Obamas since they entered the White House, and Costos is a former HBO executive who in 2013 was named the United States ambassador to Spain.

The Obamas have stayed in the couple’s Rancho Mirage home numerous times in the past when they traveled to Palm Springs.

Keep reading…