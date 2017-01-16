A sad irony.

Via 7 News Miami (WSVN):

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Police and fire rescue crews are on the scene after three people were shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to Miami-Dade Police, three people sustained gunshot wounds at the park, located at 6011 N.W. 32nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

All three victims have been transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert.

7News reporter Ann Keil and photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting, along Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street. They heard between four and six shots.

Moments later, the news crew saw displaced children crying after losing their parents when a stampede of attendees ran away from the scene in search of safety.

Around 4 p.m., several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue vehicles were seen flooding the area.

They have since cleared the entire area and have ordered everyone, including vendors, to flee the area.

According to Keil, at least two women looked like they had been shot in the leg. Moments later, a man was seen on the floor in handcuffs.

It is unknown whether a suspect or suspects have been detained at this time. A number of fire rescue vehicles were seen driving throughout the neighborhood.

This remains an active scene.

Today was supposed to be about peace, but now the search is on for whoever is responsible for the shooting.