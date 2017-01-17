MSM will pack the news with articles about “Reverends” Jackson and Sharpton, but never a word about these genuine pastors.

Via Breitbart:

A coalition of black pastors is unveiling its national agenda and addressing what it calls “the current sabotage that is inspiring civil unrest against the new president.”

Led by Rev. William Owens (pictured), the Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP) convened in Washington, D.C. Saturday to formally “denounce racial over tones against President-elect Donald Trump and challenge other black leaders to cease pushing division among people of Color for political expediency.”

“Leadership has to be proven,” Owens said. “The current path by Democrats and some Republicans is aimed strategically to disrupt, where in the end, it’s the citizenry that will lose; we need strong leadership to move America forward.”

