Says the guy who helped plan 9/11.

Via Express:

Islamic State have been accused of ‘madness’ by the leader of terrorist group al-Qaeda for ‘exceeding the limits of extremism’ and killing their own jihadis.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden in 2011, branded Isis ‘cowards’ with a ‘thirsty desire for authority’, in an audio message.

He also accused them of being ‘takfir’ – a Muslim who accuses another Muslim of apostasy, reports The Independent.

Speaking in Arabic, the leader said: ‘Isis was struck with madness in takfir and exceeded the limits of extremism,

‘They make takfir on the basis of lies, fabrications and even good deeds of obedience…[it is] political, convenient and opportunistic.’