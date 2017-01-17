Denial.

Via Free Beacon:

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s The View, refused to say Donald Trump’s name on Monday while talking with CNN personality Van Jones.

“But let’s talk about what’s going on right now, because the inauguration of a certain person is happening on January 20th,” Behar said.

“He who shall not be named,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Right. It’s happening on January 20th and there are millions of people who did not vote for him and who feel frightened,” Behar continued. “I run into people all the time, ‘Joy, keep talking, we’re scared, we don’t know what to do.’”

