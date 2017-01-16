Most “American-Muslim Peace” groups are just radical left fronts.

Via Daily Caller:

Americans for Peace and Tolerance, like so many other counter-extremist and moderate Muslim groups, has focused almost exclusively on the Muslim Brotherhood and the threat posed by its influence inside American civic institutions, media and the Muslim community.

But as we have found now in Massachusetts, this singular focus risks overlooking equally-dangerous threats posed by preachers and operatives from other Islamist networks and ultra-conservative Islamic groups.

Keep reading…