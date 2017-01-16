These people are not “protesters”. They are anarchists, terrorists and insurrectionists who need to be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.

Via Daily Caller:

WASHINGTON—Protest organizers seeking to disrupt President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration want to “instill terror in” law enforcement for “violating people’s rights.”

The DisruptJ20 protest coalition hosted a breakout meeting for the organization known as Cop Watch, a group that trains protesters to observe and record law enforcement activity for the purpose of accusing officers of police brutality.

“So we don’t want to cultivate a relationship between us and the police where they respect our rights. We want to instill terror in the police of violating people’s rights. And the best way to make this happen is to allow them to violate our rights and then to hit them back with legal consequences and publicity so that bad things happen to them when they do that,” a trainer from Cop Watch told meeting attendees.

The trainer later explained, “From our perspective there’s not a lot of point to have the police come around and start to respect our communities and change the way that they operate because the entire structure of policing is designed to brutalize and segregate and oppress.”

Organizers from Cop Watch also made it clear a priority of theirs is to obscure the identities of protesters, while looking for strategies to provoke police into physical confrontations with demonstrators.

