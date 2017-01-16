Thank god, I thought they’d lost her.

Via ABC:

The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said.

Gunman Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, faces two federal charges: obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance, her lawyer told ABC News. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.

Mateen was killed in a police shootout after he carried out the June 12 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.