Her main issue is pro-life.

Via Daily Caller:

Martin Luther King Jr’s niece revealed Monday she voted for Donald Trump.

Urging Democrats and Republicans to “work together as brothers and sisters” as Trump takes office, Alveda C. King acknowledged she voted for Trump in a statement provided to the American Thinker. King is a Catholic pro-life activist.

“I pray that all polar opposites learn to Agape Love, live and work together as brothers and sisters—or perish as fools,” she told the American Thinker, responding to a question about whether she hopes Trump will be a pro-life president. “While I voted for Mr. Trump, my confidence remains in God, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Prayers for President-elect Trump, Congressman Lewis, and everyone including leaders.”

King’s mention of Lewis is pointed following his recent statement that he doesn’t see Trump as a “legitimate” president.