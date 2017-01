See? How dare you call him a freeloader! Just forget about that $96 million in taxpayer dollars on his vacation…

Even the vacation which is coming on January 20th, which we also will be paying for, in one final dig in our wallets.

Most Presidents take Air Force One to fly home.

But Obama will be living in Washington, D.C.

So he will be taking it to go on one last vacation, not yet named.

“Someplace warm,” Obama said.

Share +1 Shares 0