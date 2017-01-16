Rep. John Lewis threatened to do a sit-in.

Via The Hill:

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly no longer expected to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The president-elect will no longer make the visit on Monday because of scheduling issues, ABC News reported, citing transition officials.

He is instead expected to visit the museum sometime after he assumes office, the network reported.

On Saturday, ABC News reported the president-elect was expected to make a visit to the museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The reports come amid backlash from Democrats and some Republicans over Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

In an interview last week, the civil rights icon said he didn’t think Trump was a “legitimate president,” pointing to Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Keep reading…