All that was missing was James Taylor singing “You’ve Got A Friend” and a boom boom girl from Saigon.

Via CBS News:

Secretary of State John Kerry, making his last trip as the top U.S. diplomat, defended the Obama administration’s Asia legacy and visited the site of a battle from his Vietnam War days.

While traveling on the Mekong Delta on Saturday, Kerry met a former Viet Cong soldier who took part in an attack on Kerry’s Swift Boat on February 28, 1969, an event which led to a Silver Star for the secretary of state.

During nearly five months as the commander of a U.S. Navy Swift Boat in the Mekong Delta, Kerry was also awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement and three Purple Hearts for injuries that included shrapnel wounds to his arms, legs and buttocks.

Former solider Vo Ban Tam, now 70 years old and three years younger than Kerry, told the secretary of state he and his fellow fighters from Ca Mau were hoping to lure the Americans into range with a rocket launcher, reports the BBC. […]

The Guardian reports that Tam told Kerry he was largely responsible for thwarting a worse attack that day, but that he felt like he and his fellow Viet Cong soldiers normally had the upper hand.

“We were guerrillas. We were never there where you were shooting,” Tam told Kerry, according to the Guardian, adding that they had heard his boat coming a mile off.

