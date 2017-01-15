Via Daily Caller:

Bob Woodward backed Donald Trump in his ongoing feud against the U.S. intelligence community during a panel discussion on “Fox News Sunday.”

“In Trump’s mind, he knows the old adage, ‘once a C.I.A. man, always a C.I.A. man,’ and no one came out and said those people shouldn’t be saying those things,” the Washington Post’s famed editor explained. “So act two is the briefing when this dossier is put out.”

“I’ve lived in this world for 45 years where you get things and people make allegations,” he continued. “That is a garbage document.”

