No doubt about it. If you’re a race-baiting, muckraking, tax-dodging bigot, ‘The Age of Obama’ was a very good era for you.

Via The Hill:

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday praised President Obama and touted his accomplishments while in office.

“I am so proud of President Barack Obama, not just because he was and is my color, but because he was America’s kind,” Sharpton said on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation.”

“He helped this country like no president I’ve seen in my lifetime. We should thank God we lived in the age of Obama.”

Sharpton said Americans must be “concerned” about the future of the country when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated next week.

He went on to tout Obama’s record, including his work on improving the economy and creating ObamaCare.

“Barack Obama, president for eight years, turned around the economy,” Sharpton said.

“Took it when it was on the brink and turned around an economy that was bleeding 800,000 jobs a month.”

