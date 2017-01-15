Update to this story.

Via Daily Mail:

A growing number of Democrat lawmakers are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration this week, after a feud broke out between the President-elect and civil rights campaigner-turned-Representative John Lewis, who said he will not be a ‘legitimate’ President.

There are now 19 Democratic Representatives, including Lewis, saying they will spurn Trump’s swearing-in in favor of focusing on their constituents or even taking part in protests and ‘resistance’ movements.

They include four members of Congress who said they would not attend after Trump hit back at Lewis on Twitter Saturday, saying the lawmaker – who once campaigned alongside Martin Luther King Jr – was ‘all talk, no action’.

