Only racist when it’s white people talking about a black president.

HOST: What do you make of these remarks from John Lewis? Obviously he is a Civil Rights icon, but now is claiming that Donald Trump is not legitimate. What say you?

JEHMU GREENE: He’s truth telling. I don’t think this is about just Democrats. This is Americans. Anyone with a smidgen of common sense can remember Donald Trump looking into the camera encouraging Russia to hack into our electoral process, cheerleading them on. And the idea that whatever information these members of Congress are getting out of this classified briefing had them storm out of that room makes it very clear that the decisions that the FBI made that were unprecedented to get involved in the election against HIllary Clinton, pick a winner, pick a loser when they had so much information that was so damaging. What have we been talking about since this man was allegedly elected?