Apparently John Lewis is immune from criticism forever because of what he did during civil rights movement. What about the NAACP recognizing Lewis’ attack as an attack on democracy, in the words of Hillary Clinton?

Via The Hill:

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks is calling on Donald Trump to apologize to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) after the president-elect sent tweets attacking the civil rights icon on Saturday.

“By disrespecting John Lewis, Donald Trump dishonored Lewis’ sacrifice & demeaned Americans & the rights, he nearly died (for). Apologize,” Brooks tweeted.

Keep reading…