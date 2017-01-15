Utopia for Democrats. FYI: Rep. Bob McDermott is one of the few Republicans elected in Hawaii.

Via Hawaii News Now:

Some are calling a tribute to Hawaii’s war dead an embarrassment to the state after a lawmaker found homeless people using Hawaii’s Korean and Vietnam War Memorial as an open latrine.

Each name etched into the black granite wall represents a life lost in service to the United States.

Extending 100 feet, the Korean and Vietnam War Memorial is place of reflection for hundreds of Hawaii’s families.

But lately many of the people who visit don’t come to pay their respects.

“The homeless are nesting there and defecating there because it provides a degree of concealment,” said state Rep. Bob McDermott, whose district includes Ewa Beach.

McDermott snapped several photos of the monument earlier this week.

“It’s human waste. Several piles along with clothing and needles and other trash. It’s just terrible,” he said.

He added that he returned several days later to see if the memorial had been cleaned up, only to find it had gotten worse.

“This is our capitol. It’s our showpiece. If it was done in the elevator you can be sure it would be cleaned up. It’s 200 feet away. Why do we miss it,” he said.

