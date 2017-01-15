The outcome has already been decided.

Via DW:

Envoys from over 70 countries, including the US, have gathered in Paris to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel’s Netanyahu has slammed the meet as “rigged” against his country.

The diplomats are expected to urge the creation of a Palestinian state at the Sunday peace conference.

“A two-state solution is the only possible one,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said while opening the meet, calling it “more indispensable than ever” to solve the decades-long dispute.

“Both parties are very far apart and their relationship is one of distrust – a particularly dangerous situation,” Ayrault added. “Our collective responsibility is to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table.”

A draft declaration seen by the DPA news agency also calls for “two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.”

The US’ top diplomat John Kerry is expected to appear at the Paris summit, along with Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Envoys from Russia, China and other major powers are also among the attendees, according to a French diplomatic source. The conference follows a UN resolution last month which decried Israel’s efforts to expand its settlement on occupied territories in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

