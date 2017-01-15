Gee, you’re just noticing now?

Via Washington Examiner:

A former top aide to Harry Reid took a parting shot at fellow Democrat and White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett on Thursday, questioning exactly what she has been doing for the last eight years.

James Manley, a former spokesman to the former Democratic Senate leader from Nevada, tweeted that the public and those in Congress still don’t understand what Jarrett contributed to the Obama administration during her years of employment by the president.

“This is just freaking embarrassing-,” Manley tweeted about financier Anthony Scaramucci being hired by President-elect Trump. “But then again no one could ever figure out what Valerie jarret did besides demand a ss agent and a car.”

