Sit down John, the adults are in charge. Update to this previous story.

Via The Hill:

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) responded to an attack from President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday by urging Democrats in a fundraising email to stand up to Trump.

“Today Donald Trump attacked me on Twitter. He said that I’m ‘all talk’ and ‘no action,’” Lewis wrote in the letter from the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“I’ve been beaten, bloody, tear-gassed, fighting for what’s right for America. I’ve marched at Selma with Dr. King. Sometimes that’s what it takes to move our country in the right direction,” the letter continued.

“We refuse to stop now,” it continued. “We’re not done fighting for progress. We’re ready for the next four years…. Join me and chip in whatever you can today to help Democrats stand up to injustice.”

