So far the list is at 12.

Via The Hill:

A growing number of Democrats are saying they won’t watch President-elect Donald Trump take the oath of office next week.

The majority of Democrats plan to attend the inauguration and uphold the tradition of watching the peaceful transfer of power, regardless of party. But after an exceptionally divisive election, some are breaking with the norm.

As Jan. 20 draws near, 12 Democrats have announced they’ll boycott the inauguration.

Keep reading…