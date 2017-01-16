The Navy brass who want to fight climate change can resign, join the Sierra Club or Green Peace. Trump will want a Navy that’s more lethal, not more green.

Via Daily Caller:

Navy brass is pushing for GOP President-elect Donald Trump to keep green energy projects alive in the military to combat climate change.

At a recent exhibition of renewable energy technology at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base, Navy leadership touted the benefits of moving away from fossil fuels, claiming that scrapping these programs would be a major mistake, The Associated Press reports.

The Pentagon has made it a major priority to fight climate change and invest in alternative energy research programs, even going so far as to state plainly that climate change is a national security threat.

Some of the programs displayed at the base recently include a drone that uses solar power and a Marine walking around with generators attached to his legs, in order to recharge a battery-powered radio.

“To do something other than continue these programs would be a mistake,” said Joe Bryan, the Navy’s deputy assistant secretary for energy. “My expectation is that will be recognized no matter where people are on the political spectrum.”

As such, for Bryan, it would be “shortsighted” for the military not to continue these research programs.

