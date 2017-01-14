Via Keep reading…“>Mediaite:

Actress Zoe Saldana, famous for her roles in hit films like Star Trek and Guardians of the Galaxy, has become the latest in Hollywood to offer a somewhat different take on Donald Trump.

It’s pretty clear that most of Hollywood was anti-Trump––hence all those recent star-studded videos––and as far as many Trump supporters are concerned, Hollywood is too elitist and out-of-touch anyway.

But on the heels of comments Nicole Kidman made about people needing to support Trump, Saldana spoke to the AFP reflecting on how most of Hollywood reacted to Trump and his popularity with many others across America:

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” the 38-year-old actress said of Trump, who has been frequently berated himself for bullying tactics, including seemingly mocking a reporter with disabilities.

