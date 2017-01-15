Thanks for the notice letting us know where you all will be.

Via The Guardian:

Donald Trump’s inauguration will be dominated by protests, with dozens of demonstrations planned in DC and across the country.

Although the Women’s March on Washington has dominated the headlines, there are plenty of other protests planned by progressives preparing for the Trump administration – from queer dance parties at Mike Pence’s house to a legal conference with 1,000 lawyers expected.

Here’s your guide to all the inauguration protests.

#Trump420: 20 January

Marijuana advocates in Washington DC will take Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” slogan literally, handing out 4,200 free joints on the morning of the inauguration.

“It is a historic distribution of marijuana in the nation’s capital,” said Adam Eidinger, 43, co-founder of DCMJ, an activist group that helped lead the 2014 legalization of weed for recreational use in DC.

On the west side of Dupont Circle, DCMJ volunteers will hand out thousands of legal joints – expect two per person, says Eidinger – from 8am.

Then, four minutes and 20 seconds into the Trump presidency, people will be encouraged to light them up.

“This whole process has been about defending the initiative to allow DC to have legal marijuana,” said Eidinger, who says Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, is the main focus of his protest.

The weed has been grown locally in DC, with Eidinger donating a pound of his own. Volunteers will come to his home to help roll the joints.[…]

DisruptJ20: 14-20 January

A week of scheduled demonstrations, from an LGBT dance party outside Mike Pence’s home in Chevy Chase to a protest of the alt-right’s Deploraball, will make up DisruptJ20.

DisruptJ20 calls itself the “DC counter-inaugural welcoming committee”, and promises a very leftwing week of resistance.

Inauguration protests were planned regardless of who won the election but Trump’s victory saw events and expected attendances increase, said Lacy MacAuley, an organizer for DisruptJ20.

“It took on a whole new meaning and a whole new significance, because I think we are not alone in being concerned about the direction of our country,” said MacAuley, 38.

The week of events leads up to inauguration day, when a “Festival of Resistance” march will walk from Columbus Circle to McPherson Square, where they will meet protesters from the nearby Occupy Inauguration march and hold a rally.

