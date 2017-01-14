Guy called it right, they are filthy and sick. Respect for this brave man…

Via Daily Caller:

Members of the Islamic State drowned a man in shampoo for telling a radio host that he planned to drink a toast and “clean himself” of the terrorist group’s filth.

In an interview with a noted Mosul-based radio host, the recovering former ISIS member said he would “buy shampoo to clean himself” of ISIS filth. In response, ISIS promised to track the man down and kill him “measure for measure,” by drowning him in water mixed with shampoo.

And, that is exactly what the group did.

Keep reading…