Acceding to communists and keeping out future Republicans…

Via Daily Caller:

Republicans on Capitol Hill responded angrily to the Obama administration’s termination of the wet foot/dry policy, which previously allowed all Cuban nationals who reached American soil to get a visa and have asylum status in The United States.

Florida Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen called the revocation of the 20 year policy to be a “bad deal.”

“Castro uses refugees as pawns to get more concessions from Washington so there is no reason to do away with the Cuban medical doctor program, which is a foolhardy concession to a regime that sends its doctors to foreign nations in a modern-day indentured servitude,” she wrote in a statement.

Keep reading…