Doesn’t appear like they fired the people involved.

Via Fox News Insider:

Earlier this week, a Georgia police officer picked up his order of donuts from Krispy Kreme and was shocked by a message written on the box: “Black Lives Matter”.

An employee with the Smyrna Police Department related the incident to the blog Blue Lives Matter, since Smyrna police officers have been unable to speak out due to a strict social media policy which prohibits it.

The department said it received a letter from Krispy Kreme corporate headquarters apologizing for the incident, and staff at the Smyna location met with officers to hash out the issue.

