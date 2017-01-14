Did Trump make him an offer he can’t refuse?

Via The Hill:

President-elect Donald Trump met with top labor leader Richard Trumka on Friday.

Transition spokesman Sean Spicer announced the meeting with the AFL-CIO president during the daily call with reporters but didn’t include any additional information.

Trumka entered Trump Tower at around 10:30 a.m. and left around noon. He told reporters it was a “very productive” meeting and that they spoke about “a lot of issues.” On Twitter, he also called their conversation “very honest.” […]

Trumka blasted Trump during the presidential campaign, calling him an “anti-American bigot” in March. But while he declared he was ready to work with Trump and his new administration in a post-election statement, he’s remained critical of what he sees as Trump’s go-at-it-alone approach.

