Can we get that in writing?

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said it’s unlikely that he will ever seek public office again, including the presidency, and said he wants to return to private life and his business career.

Bush made the remarks while teaching a two-week course on governors at Texas A&M University. He said he is focused on his work to reform education and on his businesses, which he rejoined after his failed presidential bid concluded in February after the South Carolina Primary.

“I unraveled everything I was doing to prepare for this — you don’t do that lightly,” Bush said. “I just think this was my chance. The conditions of this election weren’t tailor-made for me and I lost. But I’m not in therapy. I’m not in the fetal position. Life goes on.”

