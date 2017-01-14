But, but Trump has no foreign policy experience.

Via Times of Israel:

In a sign of the different attitude of US President-elect Donald Trump, the West Bank settlers’ council said Friday it has been invited to send a delegation to the presidential inauguration next week.

It said that Oded Revivi, chairman of the Yesha settlers’ council, will lead the delegation. He will be joined by Benny Kasriel, mayor of Ma’aleh Adumim, a large settlement next to Jerusalem.

This comes three weeks after the Obama administration failed to veto a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements, a move Israel bitterly condemned. Consecutive US administrations have called the settlements an obstacle to peace, saying they undermine the possibility of a two state solution.

Revivi said the invitation is a “clear indication” that the new administration understands the importance of his group. He says he is looking forward to working “with our new friends in the White House.”

Trump has appointed David Friedman, a Jewish-American lawyer with close ties to the settlement movement, as his ambassador to Israel. Trump also has vowed to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step the Palestinians strongly oppose.[…]

The announcement came after it became clear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend the inauguration, quashing earlier reports that he had been invited to attend.

Netanyahu was not invited to the inauguration in Washington DC, and leaders of foreign countries do not usually attend US presidential inaugurations, the Israel Hayom daily reported on Thursday, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu canceled his trip scheduled for January 18 to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, leading to further speculation that he might be planning to attend the inauguration.

