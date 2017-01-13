The Senate passed its budget resolution yesterday. Now House has done its job.

Via The Hill:

The House on Friday voted to begin the process of repealing ObamaCare, despite defections from some Republicans wary of rushing ahead without a plan to replace the law.

Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 227-198, to approve a budget resolution that’s serving as a vehicle to unwind the healthcare law.

Nine Republicans from the conservative and centrist wings of the party joined with all Democrats to oppose the measure.

