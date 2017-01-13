How many hoaxes is that now?

Via Free Beacon:

A Maryland teenager will face criminal charges in connection to a hate crime hoax after threatening black students at her school.

A 14-year old black student at Arundel High School admitted to police that she created a Twitter account that sent racist messages hinting at an attack. Under the Twitter username @KoolkidsKlanKkk, the student said “We’re planning to attack tomorrow.” School authorities alerted county police, who worked with Twitter to identify the user.

Arundel High School is located almost directly between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and has about 2,000 students, according to U.S. News and World Report. Minorities make up more than 40 percent of the student body. African Americans are the largest minority group, representing nearly 30 percent of the student population, according to the school website. The threatening Twitter account came days after a petition emerged in the school under the name of the Kool Kids Klan.

