Thanks Obamacare!

Via Free Beacon:

One in five low-income Americans, or 20.8 percent, still does not have health insurance, according to a report from Gallup.

The uninsured rate fell from 17.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, right before Obamacare was implemented, to 10.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The report notes that low-income Americans and Hispanics maintain the highest uninsured rates of all demographic groups. The report found that 27.4 percent of Hispanics are uninsured.

