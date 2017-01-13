That’s Obama, spreading love wherever he goes…

Via NY Post:

A new front has opened in the battle at a largely Jewish country club over whether to admit President Obama, with supporters arguing his policies toward Israel should not be a litmus test.

The effort is meant to counter a vocal movement within the Woodmont Country Club in Maryland to exclude the president from membership because so many members object to his administration’s treatment of Israel.

“We are . . . concerned that the admissions process threatens to become a forum for members to advocate their political beliefs, particularly as they relate to Israel, a topic of increasing polarization in our community,” says a letter from supporters that began circulating Jan. 4.

