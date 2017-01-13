Via Daily Mail:

Identical Chinese twin sisters separated shortly after birth spent some quality time together in New York City Wednesday after being reunited for the first time.

Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering explored Times Square and ate pancakes together on their way out of ‘Good Morning America’, where they gave each other a long-awaited hug in the morning.

The two 10-year-old girls were adopted as babies by two different American families. Gracie lives in Richland, Washington, while Audrey grew up almost 1,500 miles away in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Their relatives didn’t know their daughters each had a sibling until December, when Audrey’s mother found a photo of the sisters together as babies.

