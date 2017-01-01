Hmmm, I wonder why they picked the guy with no legs to blow himself up?

Via Express:

A VIDEO which appears to to show Islamic State (ISIS) fighters strapping explosives to disabled suicide bombers as been released by the depraved terror network.

The wheelchair-bound jihadists are then seen being sent off on terror missions, including cowardly car bomb attacks.

In footage released by a purported ISIS network, soldiers are shown helping a man out of a vehicle and into his wheelchair .

The man, who has no legs, is then loaded with explosives and interviewed on camera before being wheeled away to carry out his barbaric mission.

