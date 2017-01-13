Enough already!

Oh joy. Oh rapture.

Hollywood celebrities have come together to produce yet another anti-Trump video.

This is the third PSA of its kind since Nov. 8, when Hillary Clinton managed somehow to lose the election, meaning we’re averaging one new star-studded anti-Trump message every 20 days.

Lucky us.

The latest anti-Trump video features a gaggle of celebrities, including Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Chris Pine, singing Gloria Gaynor’s 1979 hit, “I will survive.” The PSA is, of course, set against a drab and lifeless backdrop, because that seems to be the modus operandi with these weird anti-Trump videos.

