Another victim of the Mooch lunch program.

Via Law Newz:

When she means no, she means no. A thirteen-year old student was allegedly approached by a classmate at a McDonald’s in Harlem who asked for one of her chicken nuggets. When the teen declined to share her meal, her 12-year old classmate allegedly followed her to the 103rd St. No. 6 train subway station and approached her with a gun, once again demanding one of her chicken nuggets.

The fearless teen simply brushed away the gun, told her would-be attacker to leave her alone, and boarded her train. She reported that she then witnessed her classmate show the gun to a friend also aboard the train.

