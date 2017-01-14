Where’s the beef?

Via WCBS:

Kale, coconuts, and avocados could be bad for you.

Experts say there’s something metallic lurking in those foods, in our water, and elsewhere that could be making us feel miserable.

Anxiety, trouble focusing, exhaustion, and an all around mental funk are familiar symptoms for a lot of people.

“People will come in with very non-specific symptoms; they feel moody, have depression, difficulty falling asleep,” Dr. Svetlana Kogan explained.

After some investigation Dr. Kogan — an internist — said she found that copper is increasingly the culprit.

“Copper is an essential element,” she explained.

Like iron, our bodies need copper for normal growth and health, Dr. Kogan said.

Certain foods like shellfish, leafy greens, cashews, and chickpeas are naturally high in copper.

“These are wonderful things to have as part of our diet, but if somebody is consuming excess they could certainly be at risk,” she said.

At risk for a condition known as ‘copper toxicity.’

“If you had six cups of coffee and you’re feeling jittery, that’s the feeling to describe copper toxicity,” she explained.

