Got to pass it before you can see what’s in it.

Via The Hill:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is going after the GOP’s “repeal-and-replace” ObamaCare strategy by offering a cheeky moniker of her own.

“I call it the ‘cut-and-run’ approach,” she said Thursday.

“Cut the benefits and run away from it; cut the access to Medicaid and run away from it; cut the advantages to Medicare, and run away from it.”

Pelosi emphasized that she has no special insights into Republicans’ plans to make good on their repeal vow, which was central to President-elect Donald Trump’s successful campaign. But the notion that GOP leaders can repeal and replace ObamaCare “essentially simultaneously,” as Trump vowed Wednesday, is a fantasy, she said.

