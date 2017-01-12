Via ABC News:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of its troopers was “ambushed and shot” while responding to a call this morning.

State troopers responded to reports of shots fired along the westbound roadway of I-10 near Tonopah around 4 a.m. local time. One of the troopers, a 27-year veteran, came upon a car accident near milepost 89 and saw an injured woman who had been ejected from a vehicle that rolled over, according to state officials. The trooper had started blocking off lanes when he was unexpectedly attacked, officials said.

“Our trooper was ambushed and shot by a suspect in the immediate area,” the department stated in a press release. “A physical fight ensued, and as a result the suspect was shot and killed.”

At a press conference later Thursday, Col. Frank Milstead said a citizen had called to report being shot at while driving near milepost 81 on I-10. It’s unclear if the person who fired at the vehicle is the suspect who shot the trooper.

