Sign of the times.

Via Daily Mail:

A 100-year-old tree in Birmingham city centre is to be cut down so it can be replaced with concrete bollards to prevent Berlin-style terror attacks.

The decision is part of a £10million revamp of Centenary square, which will see heavy stone benches with deep foundations installed to deter terrorists from ploughing trucks into crowds.

The London Plane tree – which has been there since the 1930s – is one of 25 trees to be removed in the coming weeks.

