Via Express:

THIS disturbing image shows a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) fanatic grinning alongside a sleeping baby with hand grenades wrapped around the child’s body.

The man, who has not been named, has now been arrested in Tunisia after the shocking photo emerged online.

It is believed the man dressed the child as a suicide bomber by tying hand grenades to its body.

He has now claimed the image was snapped in 2012 and the grenades were fake, according to reports.