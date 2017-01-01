Via LA Times:

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog said Thursday it will investigate FBI Director James Comey’s decision to publicly release information about the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material.

The inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general will focus on whether “policies or procedures were not followed” when Comey held a July 5 news conference to discuss the case and when he sent letters to Congress just before the election that disclosed his agents were reviewing newly discovered emails pertinent to the Clinton case.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz said in a statement that the probe was spurred by “numerous” requests for his office to examine the matter.

Some in Clinton’s campaign blamed Comey’s actions for halting her momentum shortly before the election and helping in Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

