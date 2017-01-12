Via Conservative Tribune:

When Rep. Duncan Hunter took down a painting hung in the U.S. Capitol that depicted police officers as pigs, Rep. William Lacy Clay was livid at the California Republican. Even though Rep. Hunter had only taken down the painting and returned it to the Missouri Democrat’s office because it was offensive to police, Clay wanted Hunter to pay dearly for making him look bad.

So, what did Clay do about Hunter’s decision to take down a painting that depicted police as pigs? He, uh, went to the police.

If irony and cognitive dissonance could create power, the Democrats would ensure we would never have to worry about drilling another drop of oil.

Keep reading…