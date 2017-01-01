Isn’t POTUS the one who usually bites dogs and not the other way around?

Via TMZ:

President Obama had to deal with a small domestic crisis at the White House — a family friend was bitten by Sunny, the First Family’s 4-year-old dog.

We’re told the incident occurred Monday when the 18-year-old was visiting the White House. Sources connected to the girl tell us she went to pet and kiss Sunny, and the dog bit her on the face.

Sunny — a female Portuguese Water Dog — left a nasty gash under the girl’s eye. We’re told the Obamas’ family physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, checked her out and decided she needed stitches.

