Naturally. And the money came from lovely human-rights loving countries who had no influence during the campaign and would have had no influence in a Clinton administration…

Via The American Mirror:

A new addition to the State Department building in Washington, D.C. includes a permanent reminder of Clinton’s failed bid for the presidency: a glass ceiling. […]

Secretaries of State John Kerry, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell joined Hillary to dedicate the new construction that is being funded by foreign and corporate donations.

According to Dick Morris:

It seems that while she was selling favors for access at the Clinton Foundation and the State Department, she took time out during her busy tenure to raise $37 million from the usual corporate and foreign donors to construct a new entrance pavilion at the State Department named after herself. Now visitors to Foggy Bottom will enter through the Hillary Clinton Pavilion, to be festooned with artifacts of her time as Secretary.

The glass pavilion was financed by corporate and foreign donors most of whom have issues before the State Department, Four oppressive Middle East governments — the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Brunei — all with close ties to the Clinton Foundation and important issues before State contributed as did the usual coterie of corporations that regularly support Clinton’s favored causes.

